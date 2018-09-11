91-Year-Old Ex-Senegal President Resigns One Month After Winning Lawmaking Seat

Published:

Former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade has resigned as a member of the National Assembly a month after winning a seat.





CKN News recalls that the 91-year-old Wade won the seat in the July 30 legislative elections under the Senegalese Democratic Party and a coalition of parties.





Wade announced his resignation in a letter published by local media on Monday saying he “joined the contest only to support the party and the coalition”.





Wade’s party won only 19 seats against the ruling party’s 125 seats in the 195-seat legislature.





The 91-year-old returned to the country from his base in France three weeks before the polls in July for the campaign.





Wade was expected to chair the inauguration of the legislature on Thursday as the Dean of the Assembly.





The 91-year-old was President of Senegal from 2000 to 2012.

