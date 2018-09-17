40,000 Policemen Deployed For Osun Governorship Election

Published:

About 40,000 policemen have been dispatched for the Osun governorship election by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.





The IGP also said eight Commissioners of Police, two helicopters, 30 armored personnel carriers, and 300 patrol vehicles were dispatched for the September 22 election.





In a statement on Sunday, the IGP noted that the personnel was made up of the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit; the Special Protection Unit; the Anti-Bomb Squad; conventional policemen.





Others are the Armament Unit, personnel of Federal Investigation and Intelligence Department, IGP Monitoring, IGP Intelligence Response teams, the Sniffer dogs section and the Mounted Troop.





“Four unarmed policeman and two others from other security agencies will be on duty at each voting point throughout the state,” the statement read.





“The DIG, Department of Operations has been deployed in the state and already on ground.





“He will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police and eight Commissioners of Police and other senior officers.





“Each of the eight police area commands in Osun State will be manned by a Commissioner of Police.”

