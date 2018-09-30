34 Days After Terrible Auto Crash, Nigerian Singer Shares Recovery Photos

Published:





Over a month after singer, Djinee was involved in a car accident in Lekki, Lagos, the singer has now shared photos of his recovery process.





According to him, 'PoP off my leg. Physiotherapy starts in a few days. Wish me well. It has been a battle and it hasn't ended yet. God has been gracious to me.





I'll try to show you as much as I can on my journey to walking again. We will celebrate every little progress as I've learnt to do for the past 34 days.





For example, when I regained sight on my left eye. When I had my first pee naturally after the first 2weeks.





When I could finally sleep on my sides and stomach and not just on my back facing up like I did for 2weeks and many other seemingly little tasks that became mountainous after my accident.





God bless you all for your best wishes and concern. God bless you'

Share This