34 Days After Terrible Auto Crash, Nigerian Singer Shares Recovery Photos

Over a month after singer, Djinee was involved in a car accident in Lekki, Lagos, the singer has now shared photos of his recovery process.
According to him, 'PoP off my leg. Physiotherapy starts in a few days. Wish me well. It has been a battle and it hasn't ended yet. God has been gracious to me.
I'll try to show you as much as I can on my journey to walking again. We will celebrate every little progress as I've learnt to do for the past 34 days.
For example, when I regained sight on my left eye. When I had my first pee naturally after the first 2weeks.
When I could finally sleep on my sides and stomach and not just on my back facing up like I did for 2weeks and many other seemingly little tasks that became mountainous after my accident.
God bless you all for your best wishes and concern. God bless you'
