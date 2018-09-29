29 Year Old Lady Found Dead In Her Bathtub With Slit Throat

Published:

Police have launched investigation after a 29 year old woman was found dead at her house in Luciane apartments on Kitale Lane, off Dennis Pritt road, Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.





The body of Monicah Nyawira Kimani was found inside a bathtub by her sister who came visiting.





The sister told police they had to break into the house having failed to get a response after knocking several times.They were shocked to find the body in the bathroom with a slit neck. Nyawira lived alone.





Her hands had also been tied from behind with a rope, an indication that Nyawira was tortured before being killed.





According to the relatives, Nyawira had just returned to the country on Thursday from South Sudan where she worked.





She was scheduled to Fly to Dubai on Friday evening. Police questioned a caretaker and guards at the flats.





Monica’s body was discovered by her brother George, on Thursday afternoon, who found her body dumped in a bathtub inside her apartment.





"Tulivunja mlango tukaingia, nilipata amekatwa shingo na ako dipped in a bathtub with her hands tied and the water was running,” he told Citizen Digital.





“I came to check on her since my mother had called and she wasn’t picking. I sent her a message but she never replied yet we were to meet, since she was to travel to Dubai today,” he added.





The 29 year old had reportedly landed from a business trip in South Sudan and had allegedly met two friends on Wednesday night.





In an interview, her father shared that she had recently bought a house in Ruaka but wanted to live nearer to town hence she moved to Denis Pritt Road.





The father reveals that he would have paid her debts if she had any, that might have led to her killing. He wants to know why his daughter was killed.

