2019:You Cannot Win Rivers State...Wike Tells APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed not to let the All Progressives Congress take over the state.





In a veiled reference to former Lagos State Governor and leader of the APC Bola Tinubu, Wike said he would not allow, “two business partners” take over the state.





Wike spoke on Saturday in Port Harcourt at an event for youths in the State.





He said he is recontesting as governor since the youths want him to do so in 2019.





“I want to tell you that I am prepared for that election (2019). Since the youths are the ones saying that I should come out to contest, I am ready to come out,” Wike said.





“Let the security agencies know that we are prepared. When they are thinking of shooting, they will fall asleep, until the elections are over and we are declared winners.





“We will not allow two business partners to take over this state. We are aware in Rivers State. Nobody can do to this state the charade that is obtainable in Lagos State.





“People intentionally sold key assets of Rivers State to themselves and now they want to take more through business partnership.





“They sold to themselves the gas turbines, sold to themselves Olympia Hotel and Abonnema Wharf.





“If we allow them, they will sell the whole GRA to themselves. They should know that we are prepared.”

