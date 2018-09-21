2019:Rotimi Amaechi Appointed Buhari's Reelection Campaign DG

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organization for his re-election in 2019.



According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is the Secretary/Director General of the organization.





The statement also recalled that Hon. Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.



“The new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari.” it stated

