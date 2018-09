Published:

Share This

President of the Senate and PDP Presidential aspirant today met with PDP stakeholders in North Central NigeriaHere was what he posted on his social media platform"This evening, I met with PDP leaders from the North Central region to brief them about my intention to seek the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I let them know that our nation needs a unifier who can #GrowNigeria, manage our differences, and galvanise our collective energy to achieve development."