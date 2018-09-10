2019: Zamfara State Governor Declares To Run For Senate

Published:

Zamfara state governor, Aldul'aziz Yari, has also declared his intention to run for senate in 2019. Yari made this known while speaking with newsmen in Gusau, the state capital today September 10th.





''You know, I was from the National Assembly before I became a governor, in fact, my colleagues from the National Assembly use to say I am here on sabbatical. So, my going to the Senate is like I am going back home, some people are asking me why I want to go to the Senate?





In fact, even some people in the Presidency are asking me why I want to go to the Senate, I told them it is just an interest. You know National Assembly politics is different from that of the executive'' he said





Governor Yari has by this declartion joined serving governors, Ibukunle Amosun of Ogun state and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, both of whom have since declared their intention to run for senate in the 2019 election.

Share This