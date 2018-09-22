2019: Why Buhari, APC Are Desperate To Remain In Power – Tambuwal

Published:

The President Muhammadu Buhari government is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has said.





Tambuwal noted this on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State in a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates ahead of the national convention of the party.





The PDP presidential aspirant said the Buhari administration would do anything to remain in power by 2019.





“I won’t be insensitive to the feelings and plight of Nigerians if elected the President of this country,” he said.





“I also promised to run an all-inclusive government. It is very important to provide dynamic leadership for our country. The government in power is desperate and doing everything outside the law to ensure they remain in power.”

