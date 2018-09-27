2019: What I Will Do To Buhari If I’m Given PDP Presidential Ticket – Kwankwaso

Published:

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) has stated that he will easily defeat President Muhammadu Buhari if he is given the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Speaking on Thursday during a consultation visit to Jos, the capital of Plateau State, the former Kano governor stated that if he is given the ticket he will be the next president of this nation.





Kwankwaso said: “I come from a state which has the highest number of voters that can sway an election in my favour.





“If I pick the PDP ticket, I will be the next president of this nation.





“I have the hunger to save Nigeria from its current troubles. I have my plan to make Nigeria a better country for all.





“I have massive support from the North-West and will get even more supporters if given the ticket.”





The lawmaker stated that the solution to the country’s problem was running an all-inclusive administration.





He said: “A key solution to Nigeria’s problems is a participatory government that will ward off mutual suspicion and distrust. It will address the gap in communication which is largely responsible for farmer/herder clashes, religious violence and ethnic crisis in the country.”

