2019: Soldiers Supporting Political Parties To Face Court Martial.. Buratai

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai , has said that a special court martial has been established to try soldiers who are found to be supporting political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections .
Buratai said on Tuesday that the military division and field commanders must , therefore, warn officers and soldiers under them not to be sympathetic to any political party or ethnic group ahead of the election .
The army chief noted that any soldier who was willing to participate in politics should “voluntarily retire from the army to pursue his or her political passion. ”
Buratai spoke in Abuja at the 2 nd and 3rd Quarters’ Chief of Army Staff Conference, saying that army personnel must shun politicians who were likely to approach them during the elections .
He said, “As political activities unfold towards the 2019 general elections , the General Officer Commanding and the Field Commanders are enjoined to continue to remind officers and soldiers under their commands to remain non-partisan and be guided by the stipulated code of conduct in the discharge of their duties . As professional soldiers , none of us should be sympathetic to any political, religious or ethnic cause . Any personnel of the army who is interested in politics should voluntarily retire to pursue his or her political passion.
“Furthermore , there is the prohibition of army personnel from any form of worship outside the established barracks worship areas , except those permitted for some peculiar social functions . I want to reiterate that the special court - martial to try defaulters is already in place . I enjoin you to refrain from any occult, ethnic, political or religious extremism as these would distract us from our constitutional responsibility. ”
The army chief said the conference was to also appraise the performances of the army in the past few months in view of the insecurity challenges facing the country .
“There are ongoing operations to curtail the activities of Boko Haram terrorists , farmers and herdsmen’ s clashes and others. The security situation in the North- West and North- Central states of Kaduna , Zamfara , Benue , Plateau and Taraba has necessitated the deployment of troops by the army and there is progress.
“The issue of drugs and other substance abuse is an area that could pose a serious threat to the operational capabilities and effectiveness of the army if the extra commitment is not taken towards eliminating it , ” Buratai added .
