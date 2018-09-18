2019: PDP, 39 Other Parties To Present Consensus Candidate October 7

Published:





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) consisting of the Peoples Democratic Party and 39 other political parties will on October 7 produce a consensus presidential candidate that will contest the 2019 election.





CKN News gathered that the parties were determined more than before to present a common candidate that would defeat Buhari.





An officer of CUPP, revealed that, “Things cannot continue like this. We are ready to bury our personal interest and present a common candidate that will defeat this government. Our consensus candidate will emerge on October 7.”





The Chairman of the ADC, Okey Nwosu, also confirmed that the consensus presidential candidate that would be acceptable to all political parties in CUPP, civil societies and other stakeholders would have emerged by October 7.





Nwosu also disclosed that the CUPP stakeholders would be meeting by next week to work out the modalities on the emergence of the consensus candidate.





He said: “As you are aware, the CUPP is made up of 40 registered political parties, the civil societies and other stakeholders. We have a Memorandum of Understanding and we do not anticipate any crisis because the candidate to emerge will be acceptable to all parties and stakeholders.





"By October 7, we will have had the CUPP consensus presidential candidate. For now, the political parties have agreed to come up with their respective presidential aspirants who are all in a strategic container, from where the consensus candidate will be picked. The candidate will then be tendered to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the candidate which all of us have adopted.





"By next week, we at the CUPP will meet with the media to clear these areas and explain the timetable for all these activities. We do not think there will be any crisis after the consensus because all the parties are dignified and we are all fighting for a common cause of rescuing our country from the present poorly performing government.”

