2019: Nigeria Should Not Be Plunged Into Disintegration ..Abdulsalami Warns Politicians

Published:

Nigeria should not plunge into crisis because of the 2019 elections, a former Head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has warned





Abdualsalami issued the warning on Friday at the General Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Peace Lecture, organized by the staff and students of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Post Graduate Students’ Hall of the University of Ibadan.





He said that “Peace is not the absence of disagreement. Every society must have disagreements. This is because we are not born alike, even twins do not operate in a like manner,” hence there is nothing wrong with people having disagreements.





“What is expected is that when we have disagreements we would find peaceful solutions to the issues.”





He added that “we are going nowhere until we have a national consensus to work for peace.





“What our politicians should focus upon at a time like this is to be working with professionals on how to make a difference in 2019.”

Share This