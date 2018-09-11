2019: INEC Blasts PDP Governors Over Trust Comment

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said Nigerians trust it and the body is ready to conduct free and fair elections in 2019.





INEC’s comment comes as a response to a statement by governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





A statement by the PDP governors had alleged that the commission was being used as a tool by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“For now, we have no confidence in INEC. The commission has conducted itself as a tool of the APC-led Federal Government, especially with the roles of the Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and a National Commissioner, Mrs Amina Zakari,” Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is the Chairman of the PDP governors forum, had said.





But INEC noted that the body had been preparing for the 2019 elections and has shown over time that it was capable of giving Nigerians free and fair elections next year.





“Since the inauguration of the current leadership of INEC in November 2015, the commission has been putting various measures in place to improve and strengthen the electoral process,” the electoral body said in a statement.





“And in doing so, the commission has also carried all stakeholders along. Not only that, by putting all our cards on the table at all times, INEC has continually demonstrated integrity, transparency, and efficiency. The efforts are paying off.





“Only on August 31, the commission brought the Continuous Voter Registration to a close after registering 14.5 million voters in 16 months.





“The commission has also conducted about 190 different types of elections, including six governorship elections, none of which has been overturned.





“From the feedback, we are getting from Nigerians, they are appreciative of our efforts and our pledge is that we will deliver free, fair and credible 2019 general elections.”





