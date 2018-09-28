2019: I Will Meet Saraki, Atiku, Kwankwaso At The Poll - President Buhari

Published:

Yesterday, President Buhari during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in the United States said, “I'm the only one contesting for Presidency in APC, those who wanted to contest against me left for other parties, but I will meet them there".





He also urged everyone to vote in the forthcoming 2019 general elections saying, 'as a President, I have one vote, and as a Nigerian you have one, so we have something in common, go out and vote, and your vote will count'.

