2019: I Will Beat Buhari Convincingly ― Tambuwal

Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said on Tuesday that he would beat President Muhammadu Buhari “convincingly” if he emerges the candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election.Tambuwal, in a statement by his Media Office, said in Minna, Niger State while consulting delegates to the PDP National Convention holding on October 6, said that his attention would be devoted to job creation for the teeming youth population and women empowerment.He stated that he would run an inclusive government rather than a clannish administration.He said: “I will not run a government of a few for the interest of a few if given the opportunity to serve this nation as a president. No section of this great nation would be denied the opportunity of human or capital development. Nigeria is blessed and every Nigerian should naturally benefit from this God-given blessing, and every good opportunity to develop and fulfil our potentials as people.“In me, you have a person who will, with your support and the support of Nigerians, win the coming presidential election convincingly.And I assure you that shall evenly distribute the wealth of this nation, projects and development across the nation because Nigeria belongs to all of us, irrespective of ethnic or religious background.”the statement quoted him as thanking the delegates from Niger state for coming out en masse to receive him and his team, adding that his “coming to Minna is like coming home.”He told the delegates that they “should vote for a candidate with leadership experience and capacity.Somebody that has a comparative advantage over the rest like my good self. With my experience as a legislator, part of which I served at different capacities which culminated with my tenure as a Speaker.“As a lawyer and life member of the body of benchers and also my executive experience as a governor, I have a full understanding of what it takes to pilot the affairs of this nation and return it to the part of unity and development.“We need informed leadership that will open up the system for Nigerians to show what they are capable of here at home, instead of exporting their skills,” Tambuwal said.Niger State Chairman of PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji, who spoke on behalf of the delegates hailed Tambuwal’s leadership capacity and described him as a bridge builder.He added that Tambuwal “falls within the age bracket, exposure and intelligence of emerging global leaders. This is the time to change from old to new and from analogue