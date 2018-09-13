2019: I Have No Annointed Candidate - Gov Bello Tells Aspirants

Published:





Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state bares his mind on choosing candidates, says he has no ordained candidate for the 2019 general elections.





While the state opted for direct primaries in the best interest of stakeholders, the governor has chosen to be indifferent, as a means to avoid sentiments.





According to him, the process of Direct primaries, would provide level plain ground for those who wished to contest elective positions.





Speaking through his chief press secretary, Mallam Jibrin Ndace, said direct primaries was in line with the All Progressives Congress guidelines.





"However, in the State Executive Council of the party, we resolved to adopt direct primaries for all elective offices.





"This collective decision was to ensure fairness, level playing ground and to give all party members sense of belonging.





"I have consistently made my stand known on the forthcoming primary elections and indeed the general elections in 2019, that I have no anointed candidate for any elective office.





"My position has not changed. I believe that power belongs to Almighty God and he gives it to whoever he wishes at any time,” he said.





The governor, who said that he remained committed to resolution on direct primaries, distanced himself from any rumour being peddled that he had an anointed candidate in the forthcoming primary elections.

