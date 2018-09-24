2019 Election: Vote APC Out ..Afenifere Chieftain Ayo Adebanjo

Published:

Afenifere chieftain and statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has urged Nigerians to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to put an end to the sufferings and challenges confronting the people and the country.

Adebanjo who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, during a special colloquium organised to mark the 80th birthday of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, said the ruling APC government has failed the people of the country and should be voted out of power in 2019 general election.

He said Nigerians should ensure that the APC should not return to power at all levels in 2019, calling on the people to vote for only credible politicians who can contribute positively to the development of the country.

He said, “Anything that will get rid of the APC should be done. It must be done at the local, state and federal levels. The APC has failed the nation and it must be shown the way out.”

He said Nigeria is blessed with good brains, but the leaders are not managing this country’s wealth properly, saying “we must get rid of all these evil in this country in order to have a greater Nigeria to live.

“We have good brains in Nigeria with the tenacity of purpose but one will be wondering how can a country produces brilliant people and have a pariah nation as our country. It is food for thought.

According to him, the APC promised a lot of things while coming to power but said ” they set up a committee to sit on what they promised, it means they are not prepared and have no idea of what they promised before promising to do it

“This is not a question of where you come from but we are talking of anything that will put food on the table of common man. Poverty does not know where you come from whether Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa.”

Other speakers at the colloquium titled ‘Nigeria: Work in Progress’ which included a former Minister for Information and a former Minister for Education, Professor Jerry Gana and Professor Tunde Adeniran, called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government work towards reducing hunger in the land.

They also called for the security of lives and property saying the incessant killings of the Nigerian people by herdsmen should be addressed

In his remarks, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko described Falae as a godfather of progressivism in Nigeria, saying, ” Chief Falae has been an inspiration to many of us in Nigeria.”

Falae, however, said Nigeria political parties lacked ideology to move the country forward saying most of the parties existing in the country lacked political ideology, but maintained that SDP remains the only party with a political ideology to move the country to a greater height.

“SDP is the only party that can be honestly described as a political party with ideology and we need a party with ideology to take us out of where we are currently,” Falae stated.

Share This