2019: EFCC Berates HSBC Over Buhari's Second Term Ambition Statement

Barely 24 hours after the presidency blasted one of UK's largest bank, HSBC, for predicting president Buhari's failure in the 2019 poll, the EFCC has released a statement attacking the bank.





In a post publsihed on its social media handle, the antigraft agency tagged the bank as a financial institution synonymous with moeny laundering. EFCC says the bank has over the years helped over 50 Nigerians including a serving senator to launder money. Read the statement below.





HSBC Bank plc is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. HSBC's international network comprises around 7,500 offices in over 80 countries and territories in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.





Since inception, HSBC is synonymous with money laundering and has paid billions of US Dollars in fines across the world.





In Nigeria, the bank laundered more than $100 million for the late dictator, late Gen Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London, Switzerland and Geneva. The Bank is also involved with laundering proceeds of corruption for over 50 Nigerians including a Nigerian serving Senator.





Part of Abacha Assets yet to be recovered are: $12 million in HSBC Fund Admin Ltd with account number S-104460 in Jersey; $20 million in HSBC Life (Europe) with account number 37060762 in U.K and $1. 6 million in HSBC Bank plc with account number 38175076 in U. K.





We shall not rest on our oars until every penny belonging to the FRN is repatriated to Nigeria as to improve the lives of the people.

