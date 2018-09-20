2019: Dogara Submits Nomination Form At PDP Headquarters

Published:





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.





The forms are to enable him to contest the 2019 House of Representatives’ election in Bauchi State.





The Speaker had earlier disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) asked him to beg for a ticket to return to the Green Chambers.





Dogara, who has yet to openly defected from the APC, has however been having running battles with its leadership and the Presidency

