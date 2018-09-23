2019: Atiku Campaign Gets Car Donation From Supporter

Published:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has received a car donation from one of his supporters identified as Jonathan ahead of his campaign for 2019.





According to Atiku, that was Jonathan’s only car, “his most priced [sic] asset” as he hailed him for his belief that he can give Nigeria the right leadership.





In a tweet, Atiku said, “Jonathan just invested my campaign with his most priced asset – his only car. Like many young Nigerians, Jonathan’s belief in me will not be in vain and is why I’m committed to providing the needed leadership to get Nigeria working again. Thank you, Jonathan.”

