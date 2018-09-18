18 Year Old Arrested For Raping Seven Ekiti State University Students

Published:

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspected rapist, who allegedly raped female students of Ekiti State University (EKSU).





The suspect, Chidi Okoye Christian has been on the wanted list of EKSU Security Unit for some time following attacks on students living off campus.





The suspect, who is not a student of the University, was arrested and paraded with his accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.





Items recovered from Okoye included smart phones, ATM cards, a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol.





Speaking at Iworoko Divisional Headquarters, Chief Security Officer at EKSU Captain Tunde Ajayi (rtd), said seven students had been raped by Okoye in the last three months.





Ajayi, who was with the Investigating officer, said most of the victims live in nearby Iworoko.





The EKSU guard noted that the suspect usually carries a pistol with which he threatens his victims.





"With a good knowledge of the neighbourhood where Okoye himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle of the night and return to his room, which he shared with an accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku.”





Okoye confessed, and he was identified by his father, who told the police that the suspect “has been a wayward boy who ran away from home.”





The duo will be charged to court as soon as police conclude investigation.





Source: The Nation

