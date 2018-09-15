15 People Die In Anambra Erosion

Published:

Fifteen persons have been killed by gully erosion in Umuozu community of Otolo in Anambra State with investigations already on the way.





The Minister of Mines and Steel Development Abubakar Bwari has sent an inspection team to the community with a view to getting a lasting solution.





According to the minister, “Coal deposits are known to contain several gases that are highly toxic and injurious to human health and environment.





“In this case, the deaths could be as a result of the coal releasing carbon dioxide and other gases that if inhaled could cause harm to human beings.”





He added that “In this light, the ministry has ordered [a] further investigation on the effect of this on humans and the environment.





“This is to ascertain the type of gas as well as proffer adequate solutions so as to curb the situation.





“In order to ascertain the effect on the ecosystem, samples of the coal and water were taken from the affected community for further investigations.”

Share This