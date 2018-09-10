100 Billion Fraud Allegation Against Bola Tinubu

Published:

“Alpha Beta, a consultancy owned by Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State and National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is at the centre of a N100 billion fraud, tax evasion and money laundering petition written by Mr. Dapo Apara, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.





“According to Apara’s petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alpha Beta “has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other





THE ANTI CLIMAX





…..and the man who worked so hard for democracy, uprooting the corrupt PDP, single-handedly preserving the plurality of democracy, as a mother hen from the ravaging hawks called the PDP, cycling above, has himself (by an allegation from his own MD, Dapo Apara) been named guilty of the very thing he used as a political weapon, to remove the PDP. For Jonathan, the accusation was from his political opponents, but for Tinubu, it came from his “own very person”, that authenticates it.





THE LAMENTATION





Has the Biblical lamentation for Jonathan found another victim?





“How are the mighty fallen in the midst of the battle! O Jonathan, thou wast slain in thine high places.” 2 Samuel 1:25 KJV





This passage was clearly for Goodluck Jonathan, whose name was mentioned in the Biblical circumstance, that perfectly explains his 2015 defeat….. but has the passage found a new occupant?





THE ACCUSER’S STONE HAS LANDED ON HIM





For Tinubu who once accused Jonathan, now finds himself in the place Jonathan was…..Buhari is in a clear fix!





“The All Progressives Congress chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja said the Goodluck Jonathan administration won gold medal in corruption and a red card in good governance” https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/punchng.com/jonathan-administration-won-gold-medal-in-corruption-tinubu/amp/





THE FILTHY HANDS OF PDP





With this development, the PDP, has no MORAL GROUNDS nor RIGHT, to use this as a pass mark of vindication, the way Buhari does with Jonathan. For hands of filth can neither deliver, the equity of justice nor judgement!





They should spend the time they don’t have, to wash their 16 years of filth;





TO THE MEDIA JUDGES:





When we compromise the standard and the definition of CORRUPTION, by face, race, religion, party affiliation or hero worship, we commit the crime of perversion of justice against humanity.





When it was Jonathan and corruption there was noise.





When it was Dasuki and corruption there was noise.





When it was Saraki and corruption there was noise.





When it was Ibori and corruption there was noise.





Now it is Tinubu and corruption, will there still be noise?





The same standard should be used for all, but if we don’t, we lose our very integrity… If we had any (for those it concerns)





For all those who called Jonathan and co thieves, they should use the same standard for all men, or is it another case of Adeosun, Buratai, Maina, Akpabio and Lawal?





Conscience is the secret camera that records the hypocrisy of the hypocrite.





Let TRUTH stand!





EITHER COLLECTIVE THIEVES OR COLLECTIVE APOLOGY





We have gotten to the point where we should call all thieves; thieves (regardless of contributions), if not……we owe those we once called thieves, an APOLOGY!





……Dasuki, we are sorry?….an unacceptable absurdity!





BUHARI! WHEN SETUP BECOMES UPSET





BUHARI HAS IGNITED A FIRE (WITH HIS FAKE CORRUPTION FIGHT) THAT WILL CONSUME HIM…..THE 25 BILLION PETROLEUM FRAUD (AS RAY EKPU PUT IT) IS THE BURIED CORPSE, THAT HAS REFUSED TO DECOMPOSE, UNDER THE SAND OF PROPAGANDA! https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/guardian.ng/opinion/petroleum-trust-fraud/amp





THE LAST LINE





As for Apara, how will he and his petition be handled from the perspectives of whistleblowing and plea bargain?





……He who comes to equity must come with clean hands…..APC is indeed PDP spelt APC, but pronounced PDP!





An opinion piece by Amaso Jack.





Source: Sahara Reporters





The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and not of CKN News.

