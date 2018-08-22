Your Curses Can Never Affect Me - Ajimobi Blasts Ayefele Sympathisers

Published:

Governor of Oyo state Abiola Ajimobi has said that he is not bothered by curses placed on him by those who believe that his government’s demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House was horrifying.





The government said Ayefele’s N800m building, which housed the singer’s Fresh FM and recording studios, contravened its Town Planning laws.





But the demolition was carried out despite a court order restraining the government from doing so.





To this end, many Nigerians as well as human rights organisations condemned the government’s action, with some calling the governor unpleasant names.





And in his reaction, after the Eid el-Kabir celebration at Agodi Eid Ground, Ajimobi said:“If one fears God, no matter the curses placed on him, such curse can never have effect on him. And if someone does what deserve curses and people pray for such an individual, the prayer cannot work for such a person.





“For me, no matter the curses, it can never affect me because I know I’m working for prayers and not curses. I’m serving the people wholeheartedly and I’m happy that God will give us success.”

