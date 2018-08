Published:

Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan owned by Yinka Ayefele is back on air despite demolition.The station monitored in Ibadan by CKN News revealed that as exclusively posted earlier, the management of the station decided to go back on air despite all the setbacks.As at 11.57 am when we tuned into the station, a programme targeted on children was on,the music of Timaya ,What A Bam Bam was being played.