Woman Dies In Ogun Shrine, Priest And Victim's Father Arrested

A 25-year-old woman accused of witchcraft died in a shrine in Ogun state and police have arrested the priest and the girl's father.





The Ayelala priest, Lekan Olukolu, and the victim’s father, Temitayo Ogunkoya, were arrested by the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday, August 19, 2018, following the death of Idowu Ogunkoya.





The victim’s father is said to have taken her to the shrine to be delivered of witchcraft, but the young lady didn't make it out alive.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by one Lucky Oghenetega who claims to be her fiance.





Oghenetega reported at the Ago Iwoye Police Division that the victim was taken to the shrine by her parents for spiritual cleansing because they suspected her of witchcraft.





He said that, at the shrine, the priest shaved the deceased's head and gave her a liquid substance to drink in order to deliver her. Immediately after ingesting the liquid substance, the victim slumped, her fiance claims.





The state police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the deceased's father and the priest to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta for further investigation.

