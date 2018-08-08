Woman Arrested For Asking Her Husband To Pay Her Before She Breastfeeds Their Baby

Published:

A 25-year-old woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly refusing to breastfeed her baby unless she was paid by her husband.





Faith Nyokabi abandoned her 4-month-old baby at her matrimonial home in Kiganjo Estate, Thika, Kenya, over a week ago and refused to return unless she receives Ksh.100,000 in cash from her husband, Charles Kiiri, 36.





According to Kiiri, a casual labourer, he was informed on August 1, 2018, that his wife had taken off and left their infant in the house. He reportedly rushed home and found the baby under the care of neighbours who told him that the baby had been abandoned immediately he left for work.





Kiiri said he begged his wife to return home and breastfeed the baby but she told him that her mother had taken her to a local hospital where she was injected with a drug to dry out the milk. Nyokabi is also reported to have told her husband that she was fine but was abandoning the child and wouldn’t go back unless he paid her money for her breastfeeding service.





Not knowing what else to do, the frustrated husband reported the matter to the Thika Children’s Offices and was referred to Murang’a Children’s Offices. Kiiri said the main issue between him and his wife was caused by his mother in-law whom he accused of making frequent financial demands.





The woman was arrested in Thika town and, according to Thika Children’s Officer Lina Mwangi, she will be charged with child neglect and denying a child protection and care contrary to the Children’s Act.





Mwangi advised the father to look for a temporary caregiver to look after the infant under his watch as the court handles the matter.

Share This