Why Speaker, Dogara Was Absent From APC NEC Meeting

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, is not among top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s ongoing national executive committee (NEC) meeting.





President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, are among influential APC members in attendance.





At the meeting, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, conveyed the apologies of the speaker to the party leaders.





There are strong indication that Dogara is plotting to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just like Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Although Dogara has been silent on his next political move, the nation’s number four citizen is reportedly unhappy with the leadership of the APC.





Three weeks ago, the PDP defeated APC in Bogoro local government area during the Bauchi south senatorial district bye-election.





Dogara is from the local government. The APC NEC is expected to announce whether or not the party would adopt direct primary for the 2019 elections.





Some lawmakers have reportedly threatened to quit the party if direct primary is adopted.

