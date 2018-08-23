Why Saraki Has Refused To Reconvene National Assembly - APC

Published:





The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, has said Senate President Bukola Saraki has refused to reconvene the National Assembly because he hopes the ruling party will negotiate with him.





Nabena urged the senate president to reconvene the National Assembly in the interest of the nation.





He said: “The National Assembly should reconvene to consider INEC Budget, virements from Mr President and other issues raised by the National Chairman. Yes, because it is for the good of the country and the masses if the National Assembly reconvenes.





"The budget is something that will affect everybody. So, it’s not for personal interest. Budget is meant for the country. We all know that the INEC issue is still outstanding, security and other issues of economic importance.





"So, we are still insisting that Senate President should reconvene the National Assembly. His only fear – he is afraid because he knows that the numbers are there. That is why he is afraid. But he is just buying time. All what he is doing is just to buy time to negotiate with him this time around.”





"He needs to resign from the position since he has moved to the PDP. And this is not negotiable. Nobody is negotiating with him. And if he doesn’t, he will be impeached democratically,” he added.

