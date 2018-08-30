Why I Registered For NYSC – Davido

Published:





DMW entertainment boss and frontline act David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed why he registered for the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





The ‘OBO’ crooner on Tuesday announced that he had begun the mandatory NYSC in a post on Instagram with the caption: “Otondo OBO … #Nysc .. tying up every loose end.”





On Thursday, Davido caused a stir at the Iyana-Ipaja orientation camp in Lagos when he drove his white Mercedes Benz GLE 450 marked POLICE PF 413SPY into the camp.





The DMW entertainment boss, upon signing his oath of allegiance form, told newsmen at the NYSC camp that he registered for the scheme due to his strong passion for NYSC.





Davido also promised to adhere to camp rules and regulations. His words: “As a young age Nigerian, I would not want to miss the opportunity to be part of the service year.“I registered for the scheme due to my strong passion for NYSC”, he added.

