Why I Met Buhari Behind Closed Door In Daura - Shehu Sani

Yesterday, Senator Shehu Sani paid Sallah homage to President Buhari at Daura, Katsina State, and thanked him for intervening in the crisis he faced with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.





The senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, who spoke to newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President, said they deliberated on issues bordering on strengthening the APC through resolution of all internal strife in the party.





According to him, he used the opportunity to assure the President on the support of his constituency to his re-election bid in 2019. He said:





"I am also here to fully assure him of the support of my constituency, Kaduna Central, to his aspiration for the second term and also to assure him of my own wholehearted support to the success of his administration and his return to office for the second term.





Those were the basic issues that we discussed with him and other issues that border on the need to strengthen our party; the need to end all internal strife and also the need to put heads, hearts and hands together for the success of his administration and also for the success of the party.

