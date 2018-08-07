Why Buhari Is Silent On Adeosun’s NYSC Certificate Scandal – Minister

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will not act on Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun’s National Youths Service Corps certificate forgery until she is proven guilty, says Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed.





Mohammed said this on Monday when he paid an official visit to the Abuja office of The Authority newspaper. He said, "Until when an allegation is proven, you do not expect the President to act.





"The appropriate agencies have spoken and they say they are investigating. The only thing we can do is to wait.





"By saying that the minister should resign or be sacked while [the] investigation is still ongoing may also not be feasible in our clime because of the level of false accusations.





"How many times have they accused me of embezzlement? Even recently, they said my driver jumped out of the car, abandoned me and decamped to Peoples Democratic Party.





"People even made the allegation that President Buhari did not have [a] certificate."

