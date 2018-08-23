What We Will Do If APC Foments Trouble – PDP Senators

Published:





Senators Isah Misau and Rafiu Ibrahim, both on the platform of the opposition PDP, say their colleagues in the ruling APC would meet their match in them if they attempt to foment trouble in the Senate when the red chamber reconvenes.





The National Assembly embarked on its annual recess on 24 July and it is expected to reconvene on 25 September. In a statement on Wednesday, Misau and Ibrahim accused the APC of focusing on Saraki and making him the subject of all discussions.





The lawmakers asked the ruling party to devote more time to tackle the various issues confronting Nigeria.“This is the first time in the history of the country that the ruling party will leave the issue of its achievements and start blaming its failure on just one individual, no matter who the individual is,” they said in a joint statement.





"It is also the first time a ruling party will plan to hoodwink Nigerians by saying everything wrong under its watch is due to the action and inaction of one man.





"APC has devoted all the time and knowledge of their national chairman, national leader, publicity secretary, four senators and two presidential aides to the daily abuse of Saraki, such that it appears as if Saraki is the only politician in Nigeria today. They have made Saraki the issue in Nigerian politics today.





"If these individuals devote the energy they are exerting on Saraki to finding solutions to the security problem, economic crisis and collapse of infrastructure, among them, they will come out with some action plan, except they are only skillful in mischief-making.”





They also said, “You blame a man for what an institution lawfully did. Is this not dishonest? Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan who moved the motion for our adjournment till September 25 and the minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio who seconded the motion are in APC, yet they kept quiet when all the falsehood are being peddled now that Saraki unilaterally and hurriedly adjourn the Senate.





"These senators kept quiet about their roles simply because they want to be good boys. When the motion for adjournment was carried by voice vote, no dissenting voice was heard.





"Many people who are grandstanding now do not care how history will record their roles. How can those who play key roles in the Senate now turn round and be blaming everything on one man? Is Saraki now a superman? Is he not just one senator like each and every one of us? Let us play back all the tape records of the Senate proceedings.





"Which of the decisions that are now being criticized did the APC pretenders in the Senate oppose? Of the ten-man senate leadership, five of them are in APC. Those who enjoy privileges in the Senate now look the other way when the presidency is complaining.





"We will, however, warn the APC that they will meet a match in those of us in PDP if they try to foment trouble in the Senate whenever we resume. They have made many attempts to subvert this Senate, including stealing of our mace, brutalising of members of staff of the senate invasion of the Senate complex with hooded and masked security agents, refusal to sign important bills, using security agents and anti-corruption agencies to intimidate members and the leadership as well as initiating malicious prosecution against members.”

