What I Will Do To Homosexuals If I Become President - Donald Duke

Published:

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke has said that he would ensure that gays in society have full protection of the law.





The 2019 presidential hopeful made this known ‘On The Couch’ with Falz and Laila.





Duke also spoke on the controversial issue of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), revealing that he would scrap the agency if he emerged president in 2019.





He said, “Of course I would. Because I do not subscribe to the force where people carry arms and they’re not in uniform.”





On the contentious issue of the LGBT, especially in Nigeria, the former governor said he would not criminalise them.





He said, “I don’t understand the emotional feelings a gay person would have toward someone of their sexuality.





“I don’t understand it. But I would not criminalize them. I would ensure that they have the protection of the law.”





However, Duke said that, should they “exhibit their sexuality, then that’s an affront on the current norms of society.”





When Falz asked, “How would you define exhibiting their sexuality?”





Duke gave a narrative where he witnessed two gay partners kissing at the airport.

Share This