What Ajimobi Promised My Wife Before Demolishing My Radio Station – Ayefele

Popular Juju musician, Yinka Ayefele, has revealed what the Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi promised his wife before the demolition of N800 million Music House.





CKN News recalls that the building, which houses Fresh FM Ibadan, a radio owned by Ayefele was demolished in the early hours of Sunday, August 19.





Speaking on the development while reading his press statement titled "Governor Ajimobi and the Sunday breakfast disaster", at a press conference held at the demolished building, Monday evening, August 21, Ayefele said the governor had assured his wife that he would not demolish his building.





The juju musician said his wife during a visit to the governor on Saturday was on her knees begging the governor for several hours not to demolish the building, adding that he was surprised that the building was demolished despite the Governor’s assurance to the wife.





Ayefele, who said he would have followed his wife to beg the governor if not for the fact that he was on the hospital bed on Saturday, revealed that the governor even gave his wife the sum of $1,000 when she was leaving his (Ajimobi) house.





In an emotion-laden speech revealed, Ayefele said he was surprised that the state government went ahead to demolish the building a few hours later.





The Juju musician, who wept as he narrated his ordeal, insisted that contrary to the claim of the Oyo State government that the building contravened town planning law, he has necessary papers for the building housing his radio station, Fresh FM 105.9.





His words: “I am sad that all I laboured for almost twenty years had been pulled down.“Let me also bring to your notice that my wife was with the governor till around 3.00 a.m on Saturday. She was able to meet the governor and he assured her that the building will not be demolished and as an assurance, when she was leaving, the governor gave her $1,000”.





"I am so sad that all my sweat had been pulled down. I am handicapped, and I work round the clock to ensure that I did not beg. My vision was to put in place an edifice that will house radio and television stations. I paid beyond normal charges to get the approval for the building. I was shocked when they said I don’t have necessary papers”, he lamented.

