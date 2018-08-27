We're Not Bothered By Defections From APC - Aregbesola

Published:





Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has said that he and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not bothered by the defections of some party members.





The governor made this known while addressing supporters at a rally organised by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam.





Aregbesola maintained that the party was strong on account of its wide acceptance by the people of the state





The governor said that members of the party were committed and united, regardless of gale of defections from the party.





Aregbesola said: “This defection has made us to know those that are genuinely with us and those that are not with us.





"We have known friends, enemies and cunning individuals among us by this defection but we are not afraid of their antics as we remain united, strong and committed.





"We are confident of victory. We know God is on our side and we believe in Him; we believe He will lead us to victory.”





Aregbesola said his party was working hard to sustain the tempo of continuity, which according to him, can only set the state on the pedestal of all round development.

