We Will Occupy NASS If Saraki Refuses To Resign As Senate President..Pro Buhari Group

Buhari Campaign Organisation Threatens To Occupy NASS If Saraki Fails To Resign



Buhari Campaign Organisation has vowed to occupy the national assembly if the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki fails to resign from office after resumption.



The National Coordinator, BCO, Danladi Fasali stated this in Abeokuta during the inauguration of Ogun State secretariat of BCO.



The BCO national coordinator, however, did not disclose the day and time ‘they’ would strike if the Senate President fails to tender his resignation.



Fasali who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Salam, the state coordinator, Adeleke Bada and other south-west coordinators urged the Senate President to toe the honourable path and resign from the office of Senate President due to his recent defection from the All Progressives Congress.



He said “we, the Buhari Campaign Organization are saying that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki should take a bow and resign honourably.



”He should also be mindful of what happens and how senator Godswill Akpabio resigned because the position he was holding in the National Assembly is owned by the PDP, and immediately he leaves the party, he honourably resigns.



“We expect Saraki to do that. But, we are assuring him that BCO will take over the National Assembly if he continues to demonstrate his impunity. He lacks the sense of direction and he wanted to truncate the present democracy. We are assuring you that before their resumption date if nothing is done, the BCO will take over the national assembly”.



Speaking on the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 election, BCO national coordinator said those who have shown interest in his seat cannot defeat him, adding that the BCO was battle ready to ensure APC wins the coming election.



The state coordinator of BCO in his remarks said membership of the organisation is open to all the lovers of President Buhari, adding the aim is to ensure victory for the President.



Bada pledges that the state and other south-west would compensate the President with victory votes following the presence of Federal government projects in the state and the region.

