We Will Definitely Impeach Saraki.....Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that Senate President Bukola Saraki will not only be "definitely impeached" but will also be defeated in his senatorial district in 2019.He disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday while reacting to Saraki's position that he could only be impeached by the two-thirds majority of the Senate.Oshiomole said that Saraki will not only be removed but the party will work hard to ensure that he is defeated in his senatorial district in 2019 and he will not return to the senate.He noted that Saraki's time and political dynasty in Kwara State are over in the political scene of the country."Saraki will not be the first to be impeached and I doubt if is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and according to the democratic norms," Oshiomhole said."The only way Senator Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable, which again leads to the issue of character."He failed to understand that the Nigerian national project is more complicated and is not that easy. He will not only be impeached, we will work hard to have him defeated as a senator in his own senatorial zone come 2019 by the people of Kwara State who are fed up with him and who are fed up with Bukola."