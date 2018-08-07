We Have No Hands In National Assembly Siege - APC

Published:





The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has distanced itself from today's invasion of the National assembly by DSS officials.





A statement from Yekini Nabena, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, said the party is monitoring the development at the National Assembly like every other concerned Nigerian.





He denied allegations that the party National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had a link to the development at the National Assembly complex.





The statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to mischievous attempts in some partisan quarters to link Tuesday’s developments in the National Assembly to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





"While the Party is monitoring the developments in the National Assembly like every other concerned Nigerian and stakeholder, there is absolutely no basis for all the false allegations and attempt to blame the APC National Chairman for the development there. It is strictly a legislative matter.”

