We Have No Business With Politicians - Miyetti Allah Denies Anti-Saraki Statement

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has distanced itself from a statement asking Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign or be forcefully removed.





Garus Gololo, chairman of the association in Benue state, had said the senate president is working to undermine the presidency. He then asked Saraki to relinquish his position or be forced out.





But in a statement on Wednesday, Othman Ngelzarma, national secretary of MACBAN, said Gololo spoke in his personal capacity.





Ngelzarma said Gololo would be sanctioned for making the comment and asked the public to disregard it.





“The attention of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been drawn to an interview granted by one Garus Gololo in Makurdi to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out’. Miyetti Allah to Saraki. This statement is unfortunate,” the statement read.





“I will categorically state that Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association. Miyetti Allah is a non partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges.





“I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement. This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety.





“We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly. We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with.





“I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf. Thank You and God bless you all.”





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has repeatedly called on Saraki to relinquish his position following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

