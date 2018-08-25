We Are Not Killers, Kidnappers - Herdsmen Reply Ortom

Published:





Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has dismissed as baseless Governor Samuel Ortom’s allegation that herdsmen were planning to kill him.





Ortom, the Benue state governor, had on Friday alleged that, based on intelligence report, Fulani herdsmen had concluded plans to kill him along Makurdi/Laafia highway.





The governor, who recently defected from the ruling APC to the major opposition PDP, made the allegation at an interactive session with stakeholders towards peaceful elections in 2019.





But the National Coordinator of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, said herdsmen were not criminals.





"It is not true. We don’t have problem with anybody in Nigeria or Benue State. What business does Miyetti Allah has with kidnapping? We are not kidnappers or a criminal organisation. We are a peaceful organisation,” he said.

Share This