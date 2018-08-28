We Are Analyzing Leah Sharibu’s Audio Recording

Published:

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has disclosed that the Department of State Services (DSS) is analyzing the audio recording of Leah Sharibu.





In an audio released Ms. Sharibu called on Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to save her from captivity.





Apart from the audio, where the teenage girl appealed that her family members be assisted, her latest picture was also obtained as a “proof of life” amidst speculations on her fate.





Sharibu was kidnapped alongside 118 students at Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, in February.





Shehu said Buhari’s administration would act after receiving briefing from the DSS on the audio.





He wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu.





“In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial. The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation.





“For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.”

