Watch Out For CKN News TV Interview With Australian High Commissioner To Nigeria Paul Lehmann

His Excellency Is Seen In The Pictures With Chris Kehinde Nwandu (Editor In Chief Of CKN News Group) during the interview at the Australian High Commission In Abuja,Nigeria

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria ,His Excellency Paul Lehmann is our next guest on our flagship TV Programme ONE On ONE with CKN on CKN News TV .The High Commissioner for over an hour answered questions bordering on Nigeria and Australia in the areas of trade and Commerce,Education,Cultural Exchanges and Sports.He also spoke on issues relating to obtaining Australian Visas,women empowerment in politics and Australian stands on International Politics.His Excellency Paul Lehmann also told CKN News his favourite Nigerian food and what legacy he'll like to leave after living in Nigeria.So far he has been here for over three years.The amiable diplomat who was once his country's Ambassador to volatile Afghanistan has so much to say on what areas of interest he'll like to see improved upon in Nigeria's relationship with his country.Watch out for the two part interview on CKN NEWS TV channel later in the week on