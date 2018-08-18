US Worried Over Continued Violence In Nigeria..Envoy

Published:

The United States has warned that Nigerians must not allow what it called “cyclical communal violence” to destroy the country.



The US Consul General in Nigeria, John Bray who gave the charge expressed concerns over continued tensions in the country.



A statement by the US Consulate General in Lagos made available to Saturday Tribune on Friday said Bray spoke while opening a one-day national youth dialogue on ethno-religious tolerance organised by the US Consulate General, in partnership with the African Youths Initiative for Crime Prevention (AYICRIP).



The Consul General reaffirmed the US’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace and admonished Nigerians to ensure that cyclical communal violence does not threaten national unity.



“Each of us has a role to play in tamping down tensions between communities of all kinds.



“It is in your hands to ensure that this tragic violence does not descend into broader ethnic and religious fighting, and a cycle of reprisals. We must all make sure that the fighting does not eat away at the fabric of Nigeria, the multi-religious and multiethnic tolerance that makes this a great and unified nation,” he stated.



At the event, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Samuel Brownback, also cautioned Nigerian political office holders, representatives of civil society and religious leaders against amplifying ethno-religious tension in the country.





Instead, he charged them to focus on peace-buildings, adding that “we need to truly care for each other.”



Ambassador Brownback, who met with a group of religious leaders during a visit to Nigeria in June, commended increased inter-faith engagement and dialogue in Nigeria, but noted that the country could do more to protect citizens’ right to religious freedom.



“When I visited Nigeria in June, I met with communities from all different faiths located all over the country and heard about how interfaith groups and people from every religion have come together to begin stopping the violence at the community level, which is a great starting point.



“However, we need to do better than just achieving tolerance; we need to truly care for each other. The people, who stand for peace, do not do this because they are from the same ethnic group, or because they share a common religion. They believe the lives of everyone are sacred,” he said.

