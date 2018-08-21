US Identifies Impunity As Causes Of Killings In Nigeria

Published:

The United States has identified impunity as the cause of killings in parts of Nigeria, calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to strengthen the country’s security.





Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge de Affaires, US Embassy in Nigeria, David Young, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Jos, the Plateau state capital.





Young said, “The Nigerian government should strengthen its laws to deal with killers.”





He also urged the Buhari administration to ensure a peaceful and credible process leading to the 2019 general election.





“We want partners in ways to ensure that the kind of violence we have seen over the past months don’t flare up in any election.





“On behalf of the United States government and American people, I want to express again our condolences on the tragic loss of lives across Plateau, North-Central and North-West states.





Quite a lot of people have died; it has been very terrible tragedies. We want to affirm the sanctity of human lives and anytime a person dies, it is a tragic loss, be that person a Christian, Muslim, Berom, farmer or herder.





“I think it is clear, we know and government knows that as well. A lot of people are doing good things and working hard. But it needs to be even more because it is clear that there is a climate of impunity. When people are committing serious crimes, they get away with it, without being brought to justice,” Young added.

Share This