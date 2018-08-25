US Embassy Resumes Operations In Abuja

Published:





The United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has resumed full consular services, the Embassy said on Friday.





The Embassy did not announce the reopening of the Abuja office without apologising to Nigerians for the inconvenience the temporary closure had caused.





"Full Consular visa and American Citizen Services (ACS) resume in Abuja today. We regret the inconvenience the temporary closure of the Abuja Consular office caused. Good to be back!” it said in a tweet.





The Embassy had announced the suspension of its consular services in Abuja on Tuesday last week due to reasons beyond its control.

