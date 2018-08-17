US Embassy May Resume Consulate Services In Abuja After Sallah

Published:

There are strong indications that the United States Embassy in Nigeria will resume consulate services at its Abuja office suspended during the week after the Sallah break.The Embassy disclosed this on its website.This was the initial message released by the Embassy on the closure"UPDATE: Temporary Closure of U.S. Embassy Abuja’s Consular SectionDue to reasons beyond our control we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja but other offices within the Embassy remain open. Please note that consular functions at the U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue. Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel. Please monitor this page and Website of the U.S. Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling. American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance. We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our applicants and hope to resume operations soon. http://bit.ly/2MwRvg2"