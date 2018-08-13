Unlike Buhari, I Will Run One Term, Keep My Promises – Atiku

Published:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to run for only a single term if elected president in 2019, expressing readiness to sign a pact to that effect.





There are suggestions that a candidate from northern Nigeria may do two-terms should the candidate wins, contrary to the zoning formula of the two major political parties in the country (rotating the office between southern and northern Nigeria for two terms each).





Atiku said he kept to his promises, unlike President Muhammadu Buhari.





“I have said this before on my own initiative. I believe in it. If I am elected as the President in 2019, I give an undertaking that I would only do one term,” the Waziri Adamawa said.





“Having said that, let me remind Nigerians that Buhari also gave such an undertaking in 2011, but he is not living up to it today.





“My own case will be different. I am prepared to sign an undertaking to do only one term.





“I am not Muhammadu Buhari. I do not make promises I cannot keep. I am assuring Nigerians that I will keep this promise. I am making it out here in the open. I am willing to sign a written document.





“If you or any other Nigerian can come up with an iron-clad legal document that binds me, I am willing to publicly commit to it.”

