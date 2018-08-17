United Nations Reveals Boko Haram Sponsors

Published:

The United Nations has revealed that some non-governmental organisations are sending funds to Boko Haram, a deadly terror group in Nigeria.





The international body also identified generous contributions and extortion as some of the other means through which the group is being funded, according to a report from Kairat Umarov, the Chairperson of the UN Security Council Committee.





Thousands of Nigerians have been killed and millions displaced as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in Africa’s most populated nation.





“Boko Haram (QDe.138) and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have had a similar impact in their areas of control, including the Lake Chad basin,” the report disclosed.





“The predominance in the region of the cash economy, without controls, is conducive to terrorist groups funded by extortion, charitable donations, smuggling, remittances and kidnapping.”





And as regards the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls by the group in February, the report said: “111 schoolgirls from the town of Dapchi were kidnapped on 18 February 2018 and released by ISWAP on 21 March 2018 in exchange for a large ransom payment.”





The document is the 22nd Report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted pursuant to resolution 2368 (2017) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities.

